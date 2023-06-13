UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Online Movie Theaters Facing Suspension For LGBTQ+ Content

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Two major Russian online movie theaters, Premier and Start, are facing a three-month suspension for displaying LGBTQ+ content to children and teens, as the relevant protocols have been registered with Moscow courts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Two major Russian online movie theaters, Premier and Start, are facing a three-month suspension for displaying LGBTQ+ content to children and teens, as the relevant protocols have been registered with Moscow courts.

Both movie theaters were charged with an administrative violation under part two of article 6.21.2 "Dissemination of information to minors that demonstrates non-traditional sexual relationships or can cause minors to desire a sex change."

The article threatens legal entities with a fine from one to four million rubles (about $11,872 to $47,491) or an administrative suspension of up to 90 days. It is not specified exactly which materials are in question.

General Director of the internet Video Association Alexei Byrdin told Sputnik that the article was not about propaganda, but about demonstrating non-traditional sexual relationships to minors.

"There are thousands of movies and tv series that are in circulation legally that do not contain any LGBT propaganda and are.

.. legitimately licensed and... labeled, for example 16+, but still contain characters or dialogues that Roskomnadzor (Russian media watchdog) interprets as a demonstration of non-traditional sexual relations," Byrdin said.

Byrdin said that this content itself was not banned, and the dispute was about the age classification.

"We are convinced that the best solution is through the requirements of the Roskomnadzor to change the labeling, not penalties," Byrdin added.

The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow will consider the protocol against Premier on June 21. The case against Start was submitted to the Cheryomushki District Court of Moscow and the hearing is scheduled for June 29.

On December 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of laws banning "propaganda" of LGBTQ+, pedophilia and gender reassignment. Individuals and legal entities violating the law can be fined up to 10 million rubles (around $144,000).

