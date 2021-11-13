Two Russian Paratroopers Killed in Belarus During Drills - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Two Russian servicemen were killed on Friday during a parachute landing in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The accident occurred on November 12 during the landing of an Airborne Forces unit on an unfamiliar landing site near the Belarusian city of Grodno.

"According to a report from the field, due to a sudden strong gust of wind near the ground, the parachutes of two contract servicemen, who had highly qualified parachute training instructors, descended. Both parachutists had their domes extinguished. One of the soldiers attempted to stop the uncontrolled fall of both by using his backup parachute," the statement says.

Due to insufficient altitude, the serviceman's backup parachute system did not have time to start work and a hard landing took place.

"As a result of the incident, both servicemen were injured and were promptly taken to a local medical facility, where they were provided with all the necessary assistance. Despite the efforts of doctors, both Russian contract servicemen died from their injuries," the defense ministry said.

All the circumstances of the incident are being established.