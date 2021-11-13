UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Paratroopers Killed In Belarus During Drills - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Two Russian Paratroopers Killed in Belarus During Drills - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Two Russian servicemen were killed on Friday during a parachute landing in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The accident occurred on November 12 during the landing of an Airborne Forces unit on an unfamiliar landing site near the Belarusian city of Grodno.

"According to a report from the field, due to a sudden strong gust of wind near the ground, the parachutes of two contract servicemen, who had highly qualified parachute training instructors, descended. Both parachutists had their domes extinguished. One of the soldiers attempted to stop the uncontrolled fall of both by using his backup parachute," the statement says.

Due to insufficient altitude, the serviceman's backup parachute system did not have time to start work and a hard landing took place.

"As a result of the incident, both servicemen were injured and were promptly taken to a local medical facility, where they were provided with all the necessary assistance. Despite the efforts of doctors, both Russian contract servicemen died from their injuries," the defense ministry said.

All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Russia Died Belarus SITE November All From

Recent Stories

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

19 minutes ago
 Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, U ..

Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, Unicef warns

19 minutes ago
 MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcili ..

MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcilities, new MS notified

23 minutes ago
 UK turns pessimistic as COP26 climax nears

UK turns pessimistic as COP26 climax nears

23 minutes ago
 Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation ..

Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears

23 minutes ago
 WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week ..

WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week Marked Highest Weekly Rise Sin ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.