Two Russian Planes With Specialists, Equipment Heading To Italy To Fight COVID-19 - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:10 PM

Two Russian Planes With Specialists, Equipment Heading to Italy to Fight COVID-19 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Two Russian planes with specialists and equipment has taken off from Chkalovsky airfield and is heading to Italy to assist in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The first Il-76 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces took off from the Chkalovsky military airfield with Russian military specialists and equipment to the Italian Republic to assist in the fight against the coronavirus," the ministry said.

Later in the day, the ministry added that the second plane also took off from the airfield heading to Italy.

The ministry also noted that the plane would deliver to the Italian Pratica di Mare air base, which is 30 kilometers southwest of Rome, a group of advanced military doctors, specialists in the field of virology and epidemiology with modern equipment for the diagnosis and disinfection.

