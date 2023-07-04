Open Menu

Two Russian Sailors Die On Board Ship In Bulgaria's Port Of Varna - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Two Russian sailors died on board a ship in the Bulgarian port city of Varna, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Bulgarian maritime authorities.

The incident took place aboard the dredging vessel Milford, sailing under the Belize flag, the BNT tv channel reported, adding that the captain of the vessel reported the death of two sailors, citizens of Russia, aged 32 years old and 58 years years old.

The local prosecutor's office is working on the case, the broadcaster added.

