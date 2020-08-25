UrduPoint.com
Two Russian Soldiers Injured In Syria In Attack On Russian-Turkish Patrol - Military

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:35 PM

He unknown attacked a joint Russian-Turkish patrol motorcade with a grenade launcher in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone, leaving two Russian servicemen slightly injured and an armored vehicle damaged, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The unknown attacked a joint Russian-Turkish patrol motorcade with a grenade launcher in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone, leaving two Russian servicemen slightly injured and an armored vehicle damaged, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"On August 25, during the 23d joint Russian-Turkish patrol along the M-4 highway in the vicinity of the Urum al-Joz settlement in the Idlib deescalation zone's southern part, the patrol motorcade was fired upon from a hand anti-tank grenade launcher. As a result, an armored personnel carrier of the Russian military police was damaged. Two Russian servicemen sustained light concussions," the center said.

�According to the press release, the Russian and Turkish commanders in Syria are currently cooperating with the Syrian security forces to determine which one of the armed groups present in Idlib could have been behind the attack.

