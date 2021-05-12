Two Russian Students Still in Critical Condition After Kazan School Shooting - Source

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Two students who were critically wounded in a school shooting in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan remain in intensive care as of Tuesday night, a medical worker told Sputnik.

"Two children remain in a critical condition," the source said.

A 19-year-old man was detained on suspicion of opening fire inside the school in the main city of Russia's Tatarstan region on Tuesday.

Two female teachers and seven students ” four boys and three girls ” were killed and 21 others were injured. Four children required blood transfusion.