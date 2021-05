Two Russian Students Still in Critical Condition After Kazan School Shooting - Source

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Two students who were critically wounded in a school shooting in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan remain in intensive care as of Tuesday night, a medical worker told Sputnik.

"Two children remain in a critical condition," the source said.

A 19-year-old man was detained on suspicion of opening fire inside the school in the main city of Russia's Tatarstan region on Tuesday.

Two female teachers and seven students four boys and three girls were killed and 21 others were injured. Four children required blood transfusion.