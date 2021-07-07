Two Russian Su-30 Fighters Prevent Boeing P-8 Poseidon From Entering Russian Airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Two Su-30 fighters took off to the air to prevent a Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft from illegally entering the Russian airspace over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On the evening of July 6, Russian airspace control devices over the neutral waters of the Black Sea detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

Two Su-30 fighters took off to identify the aircraft and prevent it from entering Russian airspace.

"The crews of Russian fighters identified the air target as a Boeing P-8 Poseidon and escorted it over the Black Sea. The flight of Russian aircraft was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. Violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was not allowed," the ministry said.