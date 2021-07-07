UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Russian Su-30 Fighters Prevent Boeing P-8 Poseidon From Entering Russian Airspace

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Two Russian Su-30 Fighters Prevent Boeing P-8 Poseidon From Entering Russian Airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Two Su-30 fighters took off to the air to prevent a Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft from illegally entering the Russian airspace over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On the evening of July 6, Russian airspace control devices over the neutral waters of the Black Sea detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

Two Su-30 fighters took off to identify the aircraft and prevent it from entering Russian airspace.

"The crews of Russian fighters identified the air target as a Boeing P-8 Poseidon and escorted it over the Black Sea. The flight of Russian aircraft was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. Violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was not allowed," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia July Border From

Recent Stories

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

31 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region signs lease agreement with Pe ..

37 minutes ago

IG Islamabad reviews general protection unit’s p ..

40 minutes ago

IHC allows bail to Zardari in New York flat case

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates high school graduates ..

1 hour ago

Matric exams: match questionnaire leaked before st ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.