Two Russian Troops Injured, One Dead In Explosion In Syria - Defense Ministry

Two Russian Troops Injured, One Dead in Explosion in Syria - Defense Ministry

Three Russian military personnel were wounded when an explosive device went off on the roadside in Syria, one of them succumbed to his injuries, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Three Russian military personnel were wounded when an explosive device went off on the roadside in Syria, one of them succumbed to his injuries, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The bomb exploded as a Russian humanitarian convoy was returning from a mission in Deir Ez-Zor.

"As a result of the explosion, three Russian troops were injured. During evacuation and first aid application, Russian senior military adviser, a major general, succumbed to his grave wounds," the ministry said.

