Two Russian Tu-142 ASW Aircraft Carry Out Training Mission Over Norwegian, Barents Seas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Two Russian Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft carried out on Wednesday a routine patrol training flight over the neutral waters of the Norwegian and Barents seas, Russia's Northern Fleet reported.

According to the report, the duration of the mission was more than 12 hours.

"The crews practiced flying a set course over reference-free terrain, and coordinating actions while piloting in the absence of ground-based radio navigation aids," the fleet's press service said, adding that the mission was carried out in strict accordance with the International Rules for the Use of Airspace.

"The Tu-95 aircraft did not conduct any missions in that area," the report said.