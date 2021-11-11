UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Tu-160 Aircraft Perform Patrol In Belarusian Airspace - Defense Ministry

Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

Two Russian Tu-160 Aircraft Perform Patrol in Belarusian Airspace - Defense Ministry

Two Russian Tu-160 aircraft carried out patrolling in the Belarusian airspace on Thursday, and worked out covering Belarusian Su-30SM planes, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Two Russian Tu-160 aircraft carried out patrolling in the Belarusian airspace on Thursday, and worked out covering Belarusian Su-30SM planes, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Joint activities of the air force and air defense of Russia and Belarus continues.

Today, on November 11, two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of the Russian aerospace forces carried out patrols in the airspace Belarus, during which the issues of their fighter cover of Su-30cm aircraft of the Belarus air force were worked out," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the patrol was carried out "in order to ensure the security of the Union State" and is not directed against other countries.

