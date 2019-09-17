Two Russian Tu-160 Bombers Conduct 7-Hour Patrol Flight Over Baltic Sea

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Two Tu-160 strategic bombers conducted on Tuesday a routine patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea that lasted over seven hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"At certain stages of the flight, the Tu-160 bombers were shadowed by F-16 fighters of the Belgian, Danish and Polish air forces, F-18 Finnish air force, and JAS-39 Gripen of the Swedish air force," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the bombers returned to their home base after accomplishing the mission.