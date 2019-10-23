Two Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Land in South Africa on Visit

(@imziishan)

Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers on Wednesday landed at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in the South African Republic on a visit in the framework of bilateral defense cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers on Wednesday landed at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in the South African Republic on a visit in the framework of bilateral defense cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The flight of long-range aircraft was carried out over the waters of the Caspian and the Arabian seas, as well as the Indian Ocean," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the flight lasted more than 13 hours as the aircraft covered the distance of over 11,000 kilometers (over 6,835 miles) with aerial refueling.

The ministry earlier said that the visit aims "to help improve combat training of the flight personnel of the two countries."