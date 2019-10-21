Two Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers to Visit to South Africa

Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers and several military transport aircraft will pay a visit to the South African Republic in the framework of bilateral cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers and several military transport aircraft will pay a visit to the South African Republic in the framework of bilateral cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"An air group consisting of two Tu-160 strategic bombers and Il-62 and An-124 military transport aircraft will visit the South African Republic. The purpose of the visit is to develop bilateral military cooperation and work out issues of interaction between the Russian Aerospace Forces and the South African Air Force," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the visit aims "to help improve combat training of the flight personnel of the two countries."