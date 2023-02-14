UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Tu-160s Complete Flight Over Neutral Waters Of Barents, Norwegian Seas

Published February 14, 2023

Two Russian Tu-160s Complete Flight Over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian Seas

Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-160 completed scheduled flights over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-160 completed scheduled flights over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas.

The total flight duration was more than 13 hours," the ministry said.

During the flight, long-range aviation crews refueled aircraft in the air, it added.

Earlier, two Tu-95MS strategic bombers flew in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea for more than 7 hours.

