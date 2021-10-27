Two Russian Tu-160s Flew Over Barents, Norwegian Seas - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Two Russian strategic long-range bombers Tu-160 flew over the Barents and Norwegian Seas, accompanied by Norwegian F-16s in some areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 long-range aviation performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas.

The flight duration was about 8 hours," the ministry said.

It clarified that "at certain stages of the route, Russian strategic missile carriers accompanied the F-16 fighters of the Royal Norwegian Air Force."

The fighter escort of the Tu-160s was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Northern Fleet Air Force.

All flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry recalled.