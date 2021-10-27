UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Tu-160s Flew Over Barents, Norwegian Seas - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Two Russian Tu-160s Flew Over Barents, Norwegian Seas - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Two Russian strategic long-range bombers Tu-160 flew over the Barents and Norwegian Seas, accompanied by Norwegian F-16s in some areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 long-range aviation performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas.

The flight duration was about 8 hours," the ministry said.

It clarified that "at certain stages of the route, Russian strategic missile carriers accompanied the F-16 fighters of the Royal Norwegian Air Force."

The fighter escort of the Tu-160s was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Northern Fleet Air Force.

All flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry recalled.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

56 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

56 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

1 hour ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

1 hour ago
 AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early sett ..

AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early settlement of Kashmir issue

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.