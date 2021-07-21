Two Russian Tu-160s Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Two Russian aircraft Tu-160 performed a planned flight over the waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, at some stages they were accompanied by Norwegian F-16s, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of the long-range aviation performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Northern Fleet Air Force and Air Defense Association.

The flight duration was more than seven hours," the statement says.

It is noted that at certain stages of the route, Russian strategic missile carriers were escorted by the F-16 fighters of the Norwegian Air Force.

It emphasized that long-range aviation crews regularly flied over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, as well as the Pacific Ocean. All flights of the Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.