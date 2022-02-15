UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Tu-22M3 Aircraft Arrive In Syria - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Two Russian Tu-22M3 Aircraft Arrive in Syria - Defense Ministry

Russia has transferred two Tu-22M3S aircraft with supersonic anti-ship missiles to Syria amid the presence of NATO aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea, according to a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia has transferred two Tu-22M3S aircraft with supersonic anti-ship missiles to Syria amid the presence of NATO aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea, according to a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The video shows the landing of two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers with supersonic Kh-22 anti-ship missiles suspended under the fuselage.

Such missiles have a maximum range capability of about 373 miles and develop a speed of more than 3.5 speeds of sound. The X-22 missile warhead weighs about 2204 Pounds.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Russia

Recent Stories

Biden, Democrats Moving Toward 'Gas Tax Holiday' P ..

Biden, Democrats Moving Toward 'Gas Tax Holiday' Plan Ahead of Elections - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims six more lives, 63 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims six more lives, 63 new infections reported

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports record number of Covid cases

Indonesia reports record number of Covid cases

2 minutes ago
 Fawad felicitates newly elected body of PFUJ

Fawad felicitates newly elected body of PFUJ

2 minutes ago
 SU students get more transportation amenities as s ..

SU students get more transportation amenities as schedule issued

2 minutes ago
 DG ML&C Maj Gen Tariq Zameer inaugurates PCR Lab i ..

DG ML&C Maj Gen Tariq Zameer inaugurates PCR Lab in CGH

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>