Two Russian Tu-22M3 Aircraft Arrive in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia has transferred two Tu-22M3S aircraft with supersonic anti-ship missiles to Syria amid the presence of NATO aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea, according to a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The video shows the landing of two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers with supersonic Kh-22 anti-ship missiles suspended under the fuselage.

Such missiles have a maximum range capability of about 373 miles and develop a speed of more than 3.5 speeds of sound. The X-22 missile warhead weighs about 2204 Pounds.