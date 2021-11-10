Two Russian Tu-22m3 Bombers Patrol Belarusian Airspace - Defense Ministry

Two Russian long-range Tu-22m3 bombers carried out patrol flights in the Belarusian airspace on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Two Russian long-range Tu-22m3 bombers carried out patrol flights in the Belarusian airspace on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Today, on November 10, two long-range Tu-22m3 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed patrols in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

During the flight of the aircraft, the issues of interaction with ground control points of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus were worked out," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Russian aircraft participated in the verification of the actions of combat crews "performing the tasks of combat alert for air defense in the Unified Regional Air Defense System of the Union State"

"All tasks have been fully completed. Long-range bombers Tu-22m3 returned to the airfield in Russia," the ministry said.