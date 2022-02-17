Two Russian Tu-22M3s Patrolled Skies Over Belarus - Russian Defense Ministry

Two long-range bombers Tu-22M3 of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out another patrol in the airspace of Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Two long-range bombers Tu-22M3 of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out another patrol in the airspace of Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

"In the course of the joint exercise Allied Resolve-2022, two long-range bombers Tu-22M3 of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed another patrol in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

The flight duration was about three hours," the ministry said.

At certain stages of the route, the bombers were escorted by Su-35 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces. All planes have already returned to base.