Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers, accompanied by Su-30SM fighters, flew over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that they were escorted by Korean F-16 aircraft.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range Aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours. Fighter escort of the Tu-95MS aircraft was provided by the crews of the Su-30SM of the Russian aerospace forces. At certain stages during the route, strategic missile carriers were escorted by F-16 fighters of the Republic of Korea air force," the ministry said in a statement.