Two Russian Tu-95MS Patroled Oved Pacific Ocean, Bering, Okhotsk Seas - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Two Russian long-range strategic bombers Tu-95MS conducted 12-hour patrols over the Pacific Ocean, the Bering and Okhotsk Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS of long-range aviation performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. The flight duration was more than 12 hours. Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Pacific Fleet naval aviation," the ministry said.

They clarified that in the course of the flight mission, the crews of the Tu-95MS aircraft worked out flight refueling.

Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. According to the ministry, all flights are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.