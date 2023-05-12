Two Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Finish 13-Hour Mission in Arctic - Defense Ministry

Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers performed a 13-hour mission over the Chukchi Sea in the Arctic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers performed a 13-hour mission over the Chukchi Sea in the Arctic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers for long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea. The flight duration was over 13 hours. During the route, the crew performed in-flight refueling," the ministry said in a statement.

Fighter escort of the Tu-95MS aircraft was provided by the crews of the MiG-31, the Su-30SM and the Su35S of the Russian air forces and air defense forces of the eastern command, the ministry added.

The ministry also pointed out that Russian long-range aviation crews perform regular flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Pacific. All flights by the Russian airspace forces are performed in strict compliance with international airspace management rules, the ministry added.