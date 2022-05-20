UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Villages Come Under Mortar Shelling From Ukraine - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Two Russian Villages Come Under Mortar Shelling From Ukraine - Governor

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Two villages in Russia's Kursk region, Alekseevka and Dronovka, came under mortar shelling from the Ukrainian side on Thursday, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"It is not calm again in the Glushkovsky district.

The village of Alekseevka once again came under mortar fire, as well as the village of Dronovka, which is located just north of Alekseevka. The enemy's aggression was suppressed by return fire. There were no casualties or damage. Our military is in control," Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Russia Kursk From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

43 minutes ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

43 minutes ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

60 minutes ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

60 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Atta ..

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Attack on Ambassador in Warsaw

60 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.