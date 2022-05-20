Two Russian Villages Come Under Mortar Shelling From Ukraine - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Two villages in Russia's Kursk region, Alekseevka and Dronovka, came under mortar shelling from the Ukrainian side on Thursday, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"It is not calm again in the Glushkovsky district.

The village of Alekseevka once again came under mortar fire, as well as the village of Dronovka, which is located just north of Alekseevka. The enemy's aggression was suppressed by return fire. There were no casualties or damage. Our military is in control," Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.