UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Russian Warships Arrive In Sri Lanka On Business Call - Pacific Fleet Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Two Russian Warships Arrive in Sri Lanka on Business Call - Pacific Fleet Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov, Udaloy-class destroyers of Russia's Pacific Fleet, made a business call at a Sri Lankan port, the fleet's spokesman said on Monday.

"Today, in accordance with the long voyage plan, a detachment of the Pacific Fleet warships consisting of the large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov, and large sea tanker Boris Butoma arrived on a business call at the port of Hambantota on the southern coast of Sri Lanka," Nikolai Voskresensky said.

According to the spokesman, the warships are set to replenish water and fuel supplies.

The detachment left Vladivostok on August 1 for the long voyage aimed at carrying out missions in the Asia-Pacific region for more than two months.

Related Topics

Business Water Sri Lanka Russia Vladivostok August

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone s ..

22 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstani President on ..

37 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malaysian King on Indepen ..

52 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE consumer spending continues to grow for third ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.