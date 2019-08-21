UrduPoint.com
Two Russians Among 4 People Hospitalized After Fire In Northwestern Germany - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:49 PM

Four people, including two Russian citizens, suffered severe burns as a result of a fire in the northwestern German state of Lower Saxony, media reported on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Four people, including two Russian citizens, suffered severe burns as a result of a fire in the northwestern German state of Lower Saxony, media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening during a youth meeting under an exchange program in the Luechow-Dannenberg district, according to the NDR broadcaster.

The blaze reportedly erupted after an electrical cable had fallen into the fire of a gas stove.

The list of injured people includes two Russian citizens, aged 18 and 24, a 21-year-old Tanzanian citizen and an 80-year-old German citizen. All of them were hospitalized following the incident.

