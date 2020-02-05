Two Russians Among Passengers of Cruise Ship Where 10 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed -Embassy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) There are two Russian citizens on board the cruise ship that has arrived to Japan's Yokohama from Hong Kong and where 10 people have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy told Sputnik.

"According to the Japanese authorities there are two Russian citizens on board the ship.

The embassy is taking all the measures to clarify the situation with regard to our citizens and is ready to provide them with assistance," the spokesperson said on Wednesday morning.

Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted by Kyodo news, that 10 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship were infected with coronavirus and would be sent to the hospital. The minister advised all other passengers to remain on the ship for 14 more days.