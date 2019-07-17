Two Russians Face Criminal Charges Over Firework Explosions in Minsk - Russian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Two Russian nationals have been indicted as part of criminal investigation of explosions at the firework show during the Belarus' Independence Day celebrations in Minsk on July 3, a representative of the Russian Embassy in Belarus told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The firework products explosions killed one woman and left at least 10 people injured, with two of them still remaining in a hospital.

The Belarusian Investigative Committee promptly detained the two Russians, representing a Russian firework products supplier, over mishandling the firework products when loading equipment.

"[Both Russians] have been indicted and investigation continues. They faced charges on Friday," the representative said.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Belarusian Investigative Committee has not yet confirmed this information, saying that investigation into the circumstances of the incident continues.