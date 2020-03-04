Two Russians in UAE Diagnosed With COVID-19 Infection - UAE Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Six new cases of deadly China coronavirus infection have been registered in the United Arab Emirates among those who came in contact with infected cyclists from Italy, two of them are Russians, the UAE Health Ministry said in a statement circulated on Tuesday by the WAM news agency

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020)

On February 28, the final stages of the 2020 UAE Tour road cycling race were canceled after tests of two Italian cyclists yielded positive results for COVID-19 infection.

"The UAE Health Ministry announces the registration of six new cases of the new coronavirus, which were identified through continuous research," the statement said.

According to the statement, "among the newly infected are two people from Russia, two people from Italy, one person from Germany and one person from Colombia. They all came in contact with two people, participants in the UAE Tour cycling race, who had been previously infected with coronavirus."