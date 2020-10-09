UrduPoint.com
Two Russians Injured In Strike On Karabakh Cathedral Were Transported To Armenia- Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

Two Russians Injured in Strike on Karabakh Cathedral Were Transported to Armenia- Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Two out of three Russians who were injured in the drone strikes that hit a cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh's city of Shusha have been already transported to Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Anna Nagdalyan, said on Friday.

On Thursday, repeated shelling damaged the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shusha. Three Russians ” journalists Yuri Kotenok and Levon Arzanov, and Grant Badalyan from the group that escorted them ” were injured in the attack, which Armenia believes was conducted by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

"Two Russians have been already transported to Armenia, the third one is on his way," Nagdalyan said.

More Stories From World

