Two Russians Killed in Helicopter Crash in Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Two Russians were killed in a helicopter crash in Turkey, their Names are known, the Aydinlik newspaper reported.

According to preliminary data, 2 out of 7 people on board the Russian-made fire department helicopter died, and 5 people were injured, it said.

It was established that Russian engineer Alexander Yakovlev and technician Alexey Volkov died as a result of the accident. Russian citizen, captain-pilot Ilya Ivsenko, co-pilot Egor Turkov and technician Georgy Onuchin, Turkish citizen pilot Omer Kaan Cakyr and representative of the General Forestry Department Kenan Erdem were taken to hospitals in the region by ambulances.

The Russian Embassy in Ankara later confirmed the reports.

The Russian-owned firefighting helicopter that took off to extinguish a fire in Marmaris crashed in Denizli.