Two Russians Put in Jail Near Tripoli on Charges of Libya Election Meddling - Foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Two employees of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values that were recently arrested in Libya were charged with meddling in the country's elections and are currently held in a jail located in Tripoli 's outskirts, the foundation's head, Alexander Malkevich told Sputnik.

On Friday, Malkevich said that the foundation's two employees, including sociologist Maxim Shugaley, were detained in Libya. According to Malkevich, as members of a research group, they were engaged exclusively in conducting sociological surveys and studying humanitarian, cultural and political situation in the country.

Malkevich added that the foundation was negotiating detainees' release.

"They are officially arrested and held in Mitiga prison now, which is in the suburbs of Tripoli. Unfortunately, as I have already said, they were charged with meddling in the elections, but the fact that there are no elections does not bother anyone," Malkevich said.

Malkevich added that an interpreter detained along with Shugaley was a dual citizen.