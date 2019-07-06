UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Russians Put In Jail Near Tripoli On Charges Of Libya Election Meddling - Foundation

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:59 PM

Two Russians Put in Jail Near Tripoli on Charges of Libya Election Meddling - Foundation

Two employees of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values that were recently arrested in Libya were charged with meddling in the country's elections and are currently held in a jail located in Tripoli's outskirts, the foundation's head, Alexander Malkevich told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Two employees of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values that were recently arrested in Libya were charged with meddling in the country's elections and are currently held in a jail located in Tripoli's outskirts, the foundation's head, Alexander Malkevich told Sputnik.

On Friday, Malkevich said that the foundation's two employees, including sociologist Maxim Shugaley, were detained in Libya. According to Malkevich, as members of a research group, they were engaged exclusively in conducting sociological surveys and studying humanitarian, cultural and political situation in the country.

Malkevich added that the foundation was negotiating detainees' release.

"They are officially arrested and held in Mitiga prison now, which is in the suburbs of Tripoli. Unfortunately, as I have already said, they were charged with meddling in the elections, but the fact that there are no elections does not bother anyone," Malkevich said.

Malkevich added that an interpreter detained along with Shugaley was a dual citizen.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Tripoli Libya

Recent Stories

Maryam fails in gaining public sympathy with absur ..

17 seconds ago

Police identify 27th victim of Hungary boat sinkin ..

11 minutes ago

PN's ship ASLAT anchors at Saudi port

11 minutes ago

Imran is oppressing opposition in accountability's ..

14 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan lambasted Maryam Nawaz for ..

14 minutes ago

Morata to join Atletico on permanent deal at end o ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.