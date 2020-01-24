Two Russians Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison in US for Credit Card Fraud - US Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Two Russian brothers were sentenced to 12 years in prison over identity theft and credit card fraud, the US Attorney's Office at the Southern District of Florida said.

"Igor Grushko, 33, and Denis Grushko, 29, Russian nationals who were residing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida were sentenced yesterday to 145 months in prison, after having been previously convicted by a South Florida Federal jury of aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to possess and use stolen credit cards, production of fraudulent credit cards, and production of counterfeit identification documents," the Attorney's Office said in a press release issued Thursday.

According to the press release, the two brothers and Ukrainian national Vadym Vozniuk conspired to use personal information of hundreds of people across South Florida to get $100,000 worth of electronics.