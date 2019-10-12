Two Russians Were Aboard An-72 Aircraft That Crashed in DR Congo - Russian Embassy

Two Russian citizens were on board of the An-72 transport aircraft that has recently crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), the Russian Embassy in this country said on Saturday, adding that local authorities continue search and rescue operations.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Two Russian citizens were on board of the An-72 transport aircraft that has recently crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), the Russian Embassy in this country said on Saturday, adding that local authorities continue search and rescue operations.

"There were Russian citizens on board of the crashed An-72 plane: 1. Sadovnichiy Vladimir Vladimirovich, born on 07.02.1958; 2. Shumkov Vitaly Stepanovich born on 15.02.1955," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The embassy added that search and rescue operations were underway.

The aircraft, which conducted flights at request of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, left the Goma International Airport at 1.32 p.m. local time (11:32 GMT) on Thursday and was due to land in the DRC capital of Kinshasa at 4.43 p.m., but went off radar an hour after taking off. It was later confirmed that the aircraft, carrying four crew members and four passengers, had crashed in DRC's east.