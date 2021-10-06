UrduPoint.com

Two Russians Were On Board Vessel With Cocaine Detained In France - Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Two Russians Were on Board Vessel With Cocaine Detained in France - Russian Embassy

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The French authorities confirmed that there had been two Russians on board the ship with cocaine detained on October 1 in Dunkirk, Russian diplomats are in contact with the authorities and protect the interests of the sailors, the Russian Embassy in Paris said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, AFP reported that authorities of the French port of Dunkirk had detained the ship's crew, including several Russian sailors, as they found more than a tonne of cocaine on board.

"We are monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures. According to the information available to the embassy, the ship detained on October 1 in the port of Dunkirk was sailing under the Liberian flag. The shipowner has nothing to do with our country.

The French competent authorities confirmed to us that the detained crew, which comprised nationals of several countries, included two Russian citizens," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission noted that investigative actions were now being carried out.

"No later than October 7, a court hearing should be held, following which it will be known whether there are grounds for further detention or our sailors should be released," it said.

The Russian Embassy is in close contact with the French authorities, the Russian Trade Union of Seamen and the relatives of the detainees.

"As the situation develops, we will continue to use the opportunities available in our arsenal to protect the rights and interests of Russian citizens," it said.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Paris October All Arsenal Court

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

29 minutes ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at I ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at Islamabad airport

29 minutes ago
 11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

30 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign Mo ..

Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign MoU to train Emiratis for career ..

58 minutes ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.