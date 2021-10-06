Two Russians Were on Board Vessel With Cocaine Detained in France - Russian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The French authorities confirmed that there had been two Russians on board the ship with cocaine detained on October 1 in Dunkirk, Russian diplomats are in contact with the authorities and protect the interests of the sailors, the Russian Embassy in Paris said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, AFP reported that authorities of the French port of Dunkirk had detained the ship's crew, including several Russian sailors, as they found more than a tonne of cocaine on board.

"We are monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures. According to the information available to the embassy, the ship detained on October 1 in the port of Dunkirk was sailing under the Liberian flag. The shipowner has nothing to do with our country.

The French competent authorities confirmed to us that the detained crew, which comprised nationals of several countries, included two Russian citizens," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission noted that investigative actions were now being carried out.

"No later than October 7, a court hearing should be held, following which it will be known whether there are grounds for further detention or our sailors should be released," it said.

The Russian Embassy is in close contact with the French authorities, the Russian Trade Union of Seamen and the relatives of the detainees.

"As the situation develops, we will continue to use the opportunities available in our arsenal to protect the rights and interests of Russian citizens," it said.