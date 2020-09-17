MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 flew over the Baltic Sea, escorted by aircraft from Denmark, Italy, Germany, Poland and Sweden, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of the Aerospace Forces performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

It is noted that Russian aircraft accompanied the Su-35 of the Russian Aerospace Forces, as well as F-16 fighters of the Danish Air Force, F-22s of the Italian and German Air Forces, MiG-29 of the Polish Air Force, Saab JAS 39 Gripen of the Swedish Air Force at certain stages of the route. The flight duration was over eight hours.