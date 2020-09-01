Two S. Korean Intel Officers Charged With Raping of Female N. Korean Defector - Reports

The South Korean Defense Ministry's prosecutors have filed charges against two military intelligence officers accused of raping a female North Korean defector, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing officials

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The South Korean Defense Ministry's prosecutors have filed charges against two military intelligence officers accused of raping a female North Korean defector, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

According to the news agency, the prosecutors accused a master sergeant and a lieutenant colonel of the Defense Intelligence Command of abusing their authority to rape the victim between May 2018 and February 2019, while she was under their protection and supervision for espionage operations.

The defector filed a criminal complaint against the two officers back in 2019, the news agency reported, adding that the two agents have since been suspended from duty and subjected to an investigation.

As soon as the court issues a final verdict on the case, the military authorities will launch the disciplinary process, Yonhap added.