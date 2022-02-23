UrduPoint.com

Two Salvadorans Plead Guilty To Transporting Illegal Alien In US - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Two Salvadorans Plead Guilty to Transporting Illegal Alien in US - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Two nationals of El Salvador entered guilty pleas to a charge of transporting an illegal alien within the United States, the US Justice Department said.

"Two El Salvadoran nationals pleaded guilty to the Federal felony offense of unlawful transportation of an alien within the United States," the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Jairo Levi Rivera-Ayala, 27, and Herberth Anton Rodriguez-Ayala, 34, were arrested on September 14, 2021 in Harrison County, the release said.

"Both Rivera-Ayala and Rodriguez-Ayala pleaded guilty to unlawful transportation of an alien within the United States.

... Each man faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of Supervised Release as well as a $100 special assessment and a $5,000 additional special assessment," the release said.

After completing any sentence of incarceration, each man also is subject to Department of Homeland Security proceedings to remove him from the United States, the release added.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to the release.

