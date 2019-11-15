Two sappers were killed in explosions at a large ammunition depot in the city of Balakliya in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the Ukrainian General Staff reported

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Two sappers were killed in explosions at a large ammunition depot in the city of Balakliya in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the Ukrainian General Staff reported.

Earlier report by the General Staff said about 20 blasts hit the facility during the disposal of outdated ammunition, injuring four people.

"According to updated information from an officer-on-duty at the Central artillery ammunition supply base, unfortunately, two military sappers were killed," the General Staff's press service said in its Facebook blog.

According to the press service, no explosions occurred at the depot after 15.13 local time (13:13 GMT).