MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Two school-age girls who had gone missing in Russia's Kemerovo Region (Kuzbass) were found dead on Tuesday, the suspect has been arrested, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"The bodies of two missing girls have been found, a 40-year-old murder suspect has been arrested," the source said.

The two 10-year-old girls went missing in the town of Kiselyovsk on September 6. According to local law enforcement, the girls left for school in the morning and never came back.

The arrested suspect is a previously convicted resident of the town of Myski (located in Kemerovo Region), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.