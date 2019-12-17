Two Schools Put on Lockdown in US State of Ohio Amid Shooting From Nearby House - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Two schools have been placed on lockdown in the US state of Ohio amid a shooting from a nearby house and the public is urged to stay away from the scene, Columbus Ohio Police Department (COPD) said in a statement on Monday.

"Briggs High School and Lindbergh Elementary school are on lockdown. K9 is assisting officers currently on scene. Cols City Schools," COPD said via Twitter.

"Again, we ask the public to stay away from the area for everyone's safety."

Earlier in the day, COPD said in another message saying multiple shots had been fired by a male suspect, and patrol officers, a special weapons assistance team (Swat) and hostage negotiators worked on the scene.

According to local media reports, a man has barricaded himself inside of a house and is reportedly firing in the direction of responding police officers.