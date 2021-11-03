(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Two Chinese scientists, aircraft designer Gu Songfen and nuclear expert Wang Dazhong, won China's top science award Wednesday for their outstanding contributions to scientific and technological innovation.