Two Scientists Win China's Top Science Award

Two scientists win China's top science award

Two Chinese scientists, aircraft designer Gu Songfen and nuclear expert Wang Dazhong, won China's top science award

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Two Chinese scientists, aircraft designer Gu Songfen and nuclear expert Wang Dazhong, won China's top science award Wednesday for their outstanding contributions to scientific and technological innovation.

