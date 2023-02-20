UrduPoint.com

Two-Seat Prototype Of South Korean KF-21 Jet Successfully Concludes Flight - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 11:27 PM

The fourth prototype of South Korean KF-21 Boramae fighter jet has conducted its first successful flight, the South Korean media reported on Monday, citing the country's arms procurement agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The fourth prototype of South Korean KF-21 Boramae fighter jet has conducted its first successful flight, the South Korean media reported on Monday, citing the country's arms procurement agency.

The two-seat prototype started its 34-minute flight at 11:19 a.m local time (2:19 GMT), according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the Yonhap news agency reported.

The first and second prototypes completed their first flights in July and November last year. The third one took off for the first time in January, the media said, adding that it managed to achieve supersonic speed for the first time as well.

The first three prototypes were single-seaters, while the latest one is a double-seater. During a test flight on Monday, only one pilot was on board the aircraft, since the purpose of the flight was to test the safety of the model, the report said.

According to DAPA, the two-seat model will be used primarily for pilot training.

The fourth prototype will be also used to study the difference between operation of single-seat and two-seat fighter models, as well as to test avionics on the advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, the report said.

DAPA said two more prototypes would fly in the first half of this year. In total, by February 2026, South Korea plans to conduct a total of about 2,000 tests of fighter prototypes, according to the report.

The KF-21 project, worth 8.8 trillion won ($6.8 billion), was launched in 2015. It is supposed to become a replacement for South Korea's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 fighter jets. The development is carried out jointly with Indonesia by Korea Aerospace Industries and Indonesian Aerospace.

