Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Two security guards of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant (HPP) were killed as a result of a Ukrainian strike, a source told Sputnik.

"The missiles hit right on the site where our cars were parked.

Two people from the HPP's guards were killed," the source, who accompanied the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergey Kiriyenko, said.

Kiriyenko's delegation left the HPP shortly before the strike.