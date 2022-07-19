UrduPoint.com

Two Security Guards Of Kakhovka HPP Killed By Ukrainian Strike - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

Two security guards of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant (HPP) were killed as a result of a Ukrainian strike, a source told Sputnik

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Two security guards of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant (HPP) were killed as a result of a Ukrainian strike, a source told Sputnik.

"The missiles hit right on the site where our cars were parked.

Two people from the HPP's guards were killed," the source, who accompanied the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergey Kiriyenko, said.

Kiriyenko's delegation left the HPP shortly before the strike.

Related Topics

Russia SITE From

Recent Stories

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

35 seconds ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

37 seconds ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

39 seconds ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

5 minutes ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Attack at Kakhovka HPP Happened After Ki ..

Ukrainian Attack at Kakhovka HPP Happened After Kiriyenko's Departure From Scene ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.