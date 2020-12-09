Two Security Officers Killed, 3 Injured in Taliban Attack in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

At least two Afghan security force officers were killed and three others were injured in a Taliban attack on a military base in the Anbar district of the Ghazni province, located in eastern Afghanistan, media reported on Wednesday, citing the defense ministr

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) At least two Afghan security force officers were killed and three others were injured in a Taliban attack on a military base in the Anbar district of the Ghazni province, located in eastern Afghanistan, media reported on Wednesday, citing the defense ministry.

"At the start, a Taliban suicide bomber drove toward the base but was destroyed before reaching its target ...

The Taliban attack was repelled and they suffered casualties as well," the statement said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

A security source told the broadcaster that a car bomb detonated close to the base and then militants opened fire on security forces.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.