Two Senegal opposition leaders 'arrested' after violence

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Two Senegalese opposition figures were arrested on Wednesday as violence broke out in Dakar over a high-profile court case involving one of the pair, aides said.

Law-enforcement officers clashed with supporters of Barthelemy Dias and Ousmane Sonko, both fierce critics of President Macky Sall, an AFP journalist saw.

Hundreds of followers had been escorting Dias and Sonko as they headed in a motorcade to the appeals court in Dakar for a hearing involving Dias' conviction in a fatal shooting.