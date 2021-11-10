UrduPoint.com

Two Senegal Opposition Leaders 'arrested' After Violence

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:42 PM

Two Senegal opposition leaders 'arrested' after violence

Two Senegalese opposition figures were arrested on Wednesday as violence broke out in Dakar over a high-profile court case involving one of the pair, aides said

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Two Senegalese opposition figures were arrested on Wednesday as violence broke out in Dakar over a high-profile court case involving one of the pair, aides said.

Law-enforcement officers clashed with supporters of Barthelemy Dias and Ousmane Sonko, both fierce critics of President Macky Sall, an AFP journalist saw.

Hundreds of followers had been escorting Dias and Sonko as they headed in a motorcade to the appeals court in Dakar for a hearing involving Dias' conviction in a fatal shooting.

Related Topics

Hearing Dakar Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Expanded MRO Middle East and AIME exhibition set t ..

Expanded MRO Middle East and AIME exhibition set to return in February 2022

4 minutes ago
 Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety ..

Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety Helmet at Expo 2020

19 minutes ago
 Xi calls for US cooperation ahead of Biden talks

Xi calls for US cooperation ahead of Biden talks

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club unveils agenda for Dubai PodFest ..

Dubai Press Club unveils agenda for Dubai PodFest 2021

19 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 12 more positive for corona

Balochistan reports 12 more positive for corona

4 minutes ago
 US Diplomat to Visit Bosnia to Push for Preserving ..

US Diplomat to Visit Bosnia to Push for Preserving Post-Dayton Peace - State Dep ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.