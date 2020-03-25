Two Senior Citizens With Coronavirus Die in Moscow - Crisis Center

Two people, 73 and 88, who tested positive for coronavirus, died in Moscow, they also had pneumonia and related conditions, the crisis center said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Two people, 73 and 88, who tested positive for coronavirus, died in Moscow, they also had pneumonia and related conditions, the crisis center said Wednesday.

"Two senior patients who tested positive for coronavirus died in Moscow. Patients, 88 and 73, the diagnosis was made while they were alive. In addition, they had pneumonia and relevant conditions," the center said on Telegram.