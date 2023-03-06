Two Senior Members of Ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany Arrive in Kiev - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Two senior members of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) - the co-chairman, Lars Klingbeil, and the head of the parliamentary group, Rolf Mutzenich - arrived in Kiev with an official visit, German media reported on Monday.

The politicians entered Ukraine from Poland and traveled to Kiev from the western border by train, the Suddeutsche Zeitung reported.

During their visit, Klingbeil and Mutzenich are expected to meet with Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir Klitschko, according to the media.

The newspaper said that the German lawmakers intended to reassure Ukraine that it will continue to receive comprehensive support from Berlin amid the Russian special operation.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.