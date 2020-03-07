UrduPoint.com
Two Senior Members Of Saudi Royal Family Detained Over Suspicions Of Treason - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Two senior members of the Saudi royal family - a brother of King Salman, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al Saud, as well as the king's nephew, former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al Saud - have been detained over suspicions of treason, media reported.

According to The Wall Street Journal, both members of the royal family were detained on Friday by royal court guards, who were wearing masks and dressed in black. The guards also detained one of the brothers of Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

Both detained members of the royal family were once in line for the throne. Now they may face a life sentence or capital punishment.

Further details of the detentions remain unknown.

Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al Saud was a crown prince in 2015-2017, but King Salman changed the successor in 2017, naming Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud a new crown prince.

