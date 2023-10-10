Open Menu

Two Senior Poland Military Leaders Resign

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Two senior Poland military leaders resign

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Poland's chief of staff and army head of operations on Tuesday resigned, sparking a major crisis in the military just days ahead of a crunch vote and amid the war in Ukraine.

Although they did not give a reason for their departure, Polish media pointed the finger at a conflict the duo had with the defence minister.

"General Rajmund Andrzejczak submitted his resignation ... on Monday," Andrzejczak's spokeswoman, Colonel Joanna Klejszmit, told AFP.

"Like any soldier, he's entitled to resign without giving a reason," she said.

The army head of operations, General Tomasz Piotrowski, also stepped down.

Polish media said the two officials, who had been in post since 2018, decided to leave after an extended conflict with Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and were opposed to attempts to involve the army in the campaign for Sunday's closely fought legislative elections.

The opposition has now demanded the resignation of the defence minister as well.

"There's a war in Ukraine, a war in the middle East and the Polish army is falling apart," Krzysztof Gawkowski, head of the parliamentary group of the opposition New Left party, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"The actions by the (ruling) Law and Justice party have left us defenceless during the worst possible crisis," he said.

Poland's relations with neighbouring Ukraine have become brittle even though Warsaw has up to now been a leading supporter of Kyiv following Russia's invasion on February 24, 2022.

While the populist Law and Justice party is set to win most votes in the parliamentary elections, it appears set to fall short of a majority.

The most obvious partner is the far-right Confederation party, which wants Poland to stop sending aid to Ukraine and has criticised the rights of Ukrainian refugees.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army Ukraine Russia Vote Twitter Warsaw Poland Middle East February Sunday 2018 Post Media Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: ..

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

18 minutes ago
 World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

24 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

54 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

3 hours ago
Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

3 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

3 hours ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World