UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Senior US Democratic Lawmakers Call Upon Pompeo To Prolong New START Treaty

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Two Senior US Democratic Lawmakers Call Upon Pompeo to Prolong New START Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Two senior lawmakers from the US Democratic Party have sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling upon him to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

In late July, then US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the New START Treaty was flawed and, therefore, unlikely to be extended beyond its expiry date in February 2021, albeit no final decision had yet been made.

"In the 16 months left before the current Treaty expires, we urge the Administration ... to put its energy toward extending New START, thus guaranteeing continued strategic stability between the United States and Russia," the letter, written by Chairman of the House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, said.

The senators raised alarms about the US administration failures while dealing with Russia.

"The lack of senior leadership and the dearth of information coming from the administration regarding these critical security issues is alarming and leaves us deeply concerned that in the near future Russia's strategic nuclear systems will be completely unconstrained and that the United States will lose key insights into Russia's nuclear arsenal," the lawmakers said.

They called on Pompeo to brief the Congress on the strategy concerning the strategic stability between the United States and Russia.

"It is our desire to work closely with you to extend the New START Treaty and ensure that we maintain strong, verifiable limits on Russia's nuclear forces," Engel and Menendez added.

The New START Treaty was signed in 2010 and will expire in 2021. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is ready for a dialogue on the future of the treaty.

Related Topics

Senate Russia Nuclear United States February July Congress From Arsenal Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 October 2019

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE set to run for second term in IMO Council

9 hours ago

Gargash meets Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affair ..

9 hours ago

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.